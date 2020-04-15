Tsonga Prince, King Monada release love song during lockdown

Limpopo based musician Henny C who is also known as the Tsonga Prince has teamed up with Khelobedu sensation King Monada in a new song talking about love.

Titled “Driver Ya Marato” is a combination of Tsonga and Khelobedu, the dialect of Sepedi.

The track is the first single from Henny C’s latest album, "Love and War".





Henny C, the Afrosoul singer first burst into the limelight in 2016. In the new single, the “Malwedhe” hitmaker is heard giving instructions to the “driver” to slow down because he’s driving too fast.





He then proceeds to tell the “love driver” to open the sunroof, stating that he would rather die of love and happiness that suffocate in the car.





In another verse, the "Madimoni" hitmaker says his love life is promising, therefore people should send him love songs.









Despite the lyrics of the song, King Monada is in a polygamist marriage. He has been building his two wives a double story mansion right in front of his mother’s house in his home village outside of Tzaneen.





The six-bedroom mansion is said to cost around R1.5 million. The mansion is an addition to his fleet of luxurious cars.

King Monada has been captivating South Africans with his unique musical style, since he released his hit single "Ska Bora Moreki," in 2016.





Since then, he has been a contender for the song of the year title every time he drops a single including Malwedhe, the fainting song that took the world by storm.