Turn down for what? 2020’s biggest music collabs we loved

While 2020 will go down as one of the most difficult years for many people, one thing has been certain, music still is one of our biggest escapes. Music heals, unifies and most importantly, it makes us happy. Here is our list of some of the best collaborations 2020 gave us. From cross continents to cross genres, these beats have been top tier head boppers. Master KG, Nomcebo and Burna Boy – Jerusalema Remix While the original Jerusalema by Master KG and the sensational Nomcebo Zikode has gone on to fast-track the duo to international stardom with a string of awards, the remix is just as good. Featuring Nigeria’s Burna Boy, the remix sees Burna singing in Zulu and Yoruba. Cardi B & Megan Thee Stallion – WAP

With almost 300 million views on YouTube, Cardi B and Megan hit the jackpot with their hit collaboration. While the lyrics for WAP might be explicit for some, the viral internet challenge that was done by millions across the world solidified it as one of the biggest songs and collaborations of 2020.

Cardi B and Blackpink – Bet You Wanna

What happens when you take one of Asia’s biggest girl groups and put them in the studio with Cardi B … magic. South Korea’s Blackpink made history when they became the first Asian artists to perform at Coachella and their 2020 album titled The Album which features a collab with Cardi B was a clear indication that they are here to stay.

Sam Smith & Burna Boy – My Oasis

The collaboration between these two award-winning musicians was not one we saw coming but definitely one we welcomed. Sam teamed with Burna and just like the other songs listed here, magic was made.

Kabza De Small & Focalistic, Madumane & Bongza – Masupa

If there is one thing the pandemic we are living in has stopped, it’s the many parties South Africans have attended throughout the year to show off their dance moves. However Amapiano hitmaker Kabza De Small saw us through it all with his album and his collaboration with Focalistic, Madumane & Bongza

Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande – Rain on Me

Rain on Me is off Lady Gaga’s sixth studio album, Chromatica. An upbeat house, dance-pop and disco song, the song features a synth-disco beat and funk guitars. Described by Gaga as a "celebration of tears," it is about being able to keep going despite the hardships of life.

Doja Cat & Nicki Minaj – Say So

Doja and Nicki made history when they teamed for the remix of Doja’s hit single, Say So. It reached the top of the US Billboard Hot 100 following the release of two remixes featuring rapper Nicki Minaj, who appeared for two weeks as a featured artist on the chart. It was the first collaboration between two female rappers to top the Hot 100 and earned the first number-one song for both artists.

Megan Thee Stallion and Beyoncé – Savage Remix

2020 has certainly been Megan’s year. The remix to her hit single finds Beyoncé rapping two full verses, as well as providing backing vocals. She raps in a flow established by Megan. Savage reached number one on the Billboard Hot 100 on May 30, 2020, becoming Megan Thee Stallion's first and Beyoncé's seventh number-one single as a solo artist.

Mariah Carey, Jennifer Hudson and Ariana Grande – Oh Santa

It’s the most wonderful time of the year and despite 2020’s troubles, Mariah, Jennifer and Ariana are making sure we remember how joyful Christmas time is with their collaboration. The all-star collaboration is a remix of Mariah’s 2010 original hit.

Prince Kaybee, Shimza, Black Motion & Ami Faku – Uwrongo

Uwrongo made such big waves this year that it has been featured on Time Magazine's 10 Best Songs of 2020 list. The song by award-winning DJ Kaybee features award-winning musicians. It claimed the No 9 spot and is the only African song featured on the list.