Tweeps call for SAMA26 to be cancelled due to 'Jerusalema' snub

The first instalment of the 26th annual South African Music Awards (SAMAs) ended on a sour note, with tweeps calling for the awards to be cancelled. The virtual show which premiered on Monday evening was hosted by former “The Queen” actress Dineo Langa and comedian Donovan Goliath. The 30-minute long show left peeps so enraged with many taking to Twitter to express their disappointment over MasterKG’s internationally recognised song “Jerusalema” not being nominated. “Jerusalema” has taken the world by storm, garnering over 60 million views and, judging by the reception and comments on social media, the track will soon surpass 100 million views in no time. The smash-hit which features the multitalented Nomcebo Zikode.

While many are calling for SAMAs to fall, others are questioning why the Limpopo artist are not among not nominated.

Below are some of the Twitter reactions:

“Record of the year is JERUSALEMA by Master KG🎉 GOD approved it with 65 million+ views and global recognition. Fraudsters must fall #SAMA26” commented Lukhanyo Radebe.

“So no one was nominated from Limpopo..

“This is joke like the year 2020 itself..😡 #SAMA26MustFall #SAMA26,“ commented Meshack.

“How come was Jerusalema not nominated #SAMA26MustFall. I’m calling the grammy's,” commented Katlego Pootona.

“I'm still standing with Master KG. Whatever selection criteria they are using is useless. What is wrong with nominating Limpopo artists? #SAMA26MustFall," tweeted Skhumba GP.

“#SAMA26MustFall I only feel sorry for Limpopo artist especially @MasterKGsa for his hit song Jerusalem which rocked every city last year and currently on 60million views on YouTube...”

Meanwhile, Master KG and Nomcebo Zikode have been officially named SA young ambassadors by the Department of Arts, Sports and Culture for the global success of "Jerusalema".

*Catch the second instalment of SAMA26 on Mzansi Magic (DStv channel 161) at 9:30pm or stream it via Vodacom's My Muze.