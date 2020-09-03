Tweeps call out Cassper Nyovest for telling Master KG he doesn’t need Twitter verification

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Renowned record producer and musician Master KG is asking Twitter to grant him the blue verification badge. The muso’s popularity has soared after his smash hit “Jerusalema” went viral. His chart-topping song got people across the world on their feet, dancing and singing along. It has taken the world by storm, hitting No 1 spot in many countries. “Jerusalema” has more than 110 million views on YouTube. It was recently certified platinum in Italy. The global anthem features local vocalist Nomcebo Zikode.

Making a plea to one of the world’s biggest social networking services, Master KG wrote: “Twitter please verify Me I Have Been trying.”

While many Twitter users including DJ Fresh and Julius Malema have urged the muso to apply for verification because he’s now an international artist, Cassper Nyovest told Master KG he doesn’t need the verification badge.

“You don’t need none of that s*** man!!! You’re a legend!!!” tweeted the “Mama I Made It” hitmaker.

Seemingly unimpressed by his response, tweeps called out Nyovest, with many asking why Master KG shouldn’t get Twitter verification when Nyovest himself has the badge.

“So wena you want to stay verified and he mustn't?” asked Duncan Ramahana.

So wena you want to stay verified and he mustn't? pic.twitter.com/BCDTF8FMkA — BigOnBig (@DuncanRamahana) September 1, 2020

“More reason why he must be verified. Clearly you do not know what verification is for,” commented Kello Daywalker.

Cassper you wanna shine alone pic.twitter.com/YzFzWXwiXt — Jaxa🇿🇦 (@Doyyii1) September 1, 2020

“Cassper do you even know the main reasons and purpose for a blue tick?” asked Volsa.

@casspernyovest do you even know the main reasons and purpose for a blue tick? — Imaginative Thinker🇿🇼 (@VolstaThat) September 2, 2020

“Wena you are verified, so wait,” commented Makua.

Wena you are verified, so wait. pic.twitter.com/4OGHX56My2 — Thailor (@MakuaThail) September 1, 2020

“Give him yours ke let's see if you don't need it,” added another user, Adovovolicious.

Give him yours ke let's see if you don't need it — Advovolicious (@Advovolicious) September 2, 2020

Wondering why you need your Twitter account verified?

A verified profile means that Twitter staff have contacted the person or entity the account is representing and verified that they are who they claim to be.

This helps to avoid impersonation or identity theft where celebrities are involved.