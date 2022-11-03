Tweeps poke fun at Emtee’s R200 royalty fee from SAMRO

Hip hop star Emtee jokingly tweeted that he received a payout of R200 from the Southern African Music Rights Organisation (SAMRO). He tweeted: “Ao, samro bang’rometse 2 klipa.”

It was not long before tweeps started poking fun at the “Pearl Thusi” hitmaker with many giving him suggestions on how to spend his hard-earned cash. “You got 200? Just add a zero it'll easily be 2000🤷‍♂️ bro,” commented @richer12_ngcobo. You got 200?



Just add a zero it'll easily be 2000🤷‍♂️ bro pic.twitter.com/iGz1o8pic3 — Foremen Group 96 (@richer12_ngcobo) November 1, 2022 “Reka (buy) di dunked wings ko KFC le zolo nyana o tlaba xap (you’ll be fine)🤣🤣🤣🏃‍♀️🏃‍♀️,” said @FlexDah.

Reka di dunked wings ko KFC le zolo nyana o tlaba xap 🤣🤣🤣🏃‍♀️🏃‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/AtTkWbrvSH — Musiki.bandz (@FlexDah) November 1, 2022 “At least you can buy a bread,” added @Tebelelo_Lico Atleast you can buy a bread. — Lico (@Tebelelo_Lico) November 1, 2022 This comes after the organisation’s announcement that it has launched a new digital platform where songwriters, composers and publishers can claim their outstanding royalties. The new platform, which is accessible through the SAMRO website, is designed to ensure that its members who have not updated their banking details receive their unclaimed royalties timeously.

“I had a really good experience, as a matter of fact, they chased me to ensure that my banking details were updated so I could receive my payout,” revealed rapper TV star Nadia Nakai in press statement issued by SAMRO. The new platform, which is accessible through the SAMRO website, is designed to ensure that its members who have not updated their banking details receive their unclaimed royalties timeously. “We are happy to announce that this new system will streamline the payout process which means that once members have successfully updated their banking details on the platform, their royalties will be efficiently transferred,” commented Mpho Mofikoe SAMRO’s chief operations officer.

In April 2021, SAMRO started contacting thousands of its members urging them to update their banking details. In a press statement shared with IOL Entertainment, Mofikoe confirmed that the programme has resulted in over R15 million in royalties being paid out to members who were successfully traced in the first part of the initiative. According to Mofikoe, SAMRO has been trying to pay royalties to its members, however, some payments bounced due to outdated banking details. The organisation had to find means of getting members to update their banking details and information.

“So, while SAMRO had the money, it couldn’t pay it over as the bank account details furnished by the affected members were outdated, or incorrect in one form or another. When payment is made, it simply bounces back and future payments are subsequently stopped until the member details are corrected or updated,” she added. You might have unclaimed royalties! And we want to pay you.



We are proud to announce the launch of our new platform which will help simplify and improve the pay-out process of unclaimed royalties as a result of incorrect or outdated banking details. pic.twitter.com/5pS37yoXTI — SAMRO (@SAMROMusic) November 2, 2022 Read the latest issue of IOL Entertainment digital magazine here.