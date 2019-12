Twitter drags Black Coffee after 'Music Is King' 5-hour delay









Black Coffee at the Music is King concert in Kingspark, Durban. Picture: Doctor Ngcobo/ANA Pics Black Coffee may not be having the best 2019. Along with his divorce drama, fans were fuming on Sunday night after the Durban leg of his 'Music Is King' concert was left in a shambles after concert organisers blamed severe windy conditions on a five-hour delay.

BAD SERVICE RENDERED BY YOU ๐Ÿ˜”๐Ÿ˜ž

14H00 TO 17H00 TO 20H00 THE SHOW HASN'T STARTED BECAUSE OF THE WEATHER STILL?



People paid their monies ๐Ÿ™„. Refund them.



TAKE PATRONS / MUSIC FANS SERIOUSLY ๐Ÿ‘Ž#MusicIsKing #MIKDBN @RealBlackCoffee โ€” Mokoena Allistar (@tshepstarmo) December 15, 2019

Last night was a huge disappointment. There was no liquor or ice at the bars. The performances felt rushed. Iโ€™m very disappointed. #MIKDBN โ€” Property Chic (@Phi4Property) December 16, 2019

Itโ€™s 18:20 and you guys are still setting up. Iโ€™m so over this ๐Ÿ˜ค๐Ÿ™„#MusicIsKingDBN pic.twitter.com/IYCghcpTJp โ€” Leo Fuze (@BecomingLeoFuze) December 15, 2019

The result was musicians Muzi and Samthing Soweto being cut from the music line-up. Fans were left angry and disappointed, prompting the internationally-recognised DJ and producer to issue an apology.

"It is really unfortunate that the weather did not permit us to bring the full Music is King experience we had planned to Durban. The safety of patrons was our highest priority, and hence we had to wait for legal clearance before continuing with the show," he said.

Our sincerest apologies to all Music Is King fans, patrons, partners and associates in the city of Durban.

Our priority on Sunday 15 December was ensure your safety first. We hope you understand and that you will give us another chance to make it up to you. #MusicIsKing pic.twitter.com/tAoNvPZUhg โ€” Music Is King (@MusicIsKingLive) December 17, 2019

"We sincerely apologise to all our fans, and the involved artists who were excited to perform on this stage. My team and I are currently working tirelessly to bring back this experience as previously planned for my hometown."

Those who did stay for the duration of the concert got to see Black Coffee, AKA, Sjava and Tom Misch perform.