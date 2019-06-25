AKA. Picture: Twitter

Local rapper AKA, real name Kiernan Forbes, received backlash on social media for failing to bring home a BET Award. The World is Yours hitmaker lost out to Nigerian rapper Burna Boy, who walked away with the Best International Act award, on Sunday, June 23.

The competition was stiff as he was in the running with international heavyweights Mr Eazi from Nigeria, Dave from the United Kingdom, Dosseh from France and, Aya Nakamura from France and Giggs form the United Kingdom.

But instead of celebrating and congratulating the star for representing South Africa on the international stages, tweeps tore him apart for walking away empty-handed, again, under the hashtag #AKAwinanga, which simply means “AKA did not win”.

This is the fourth time that AKA the multi-award winning rapper was nominated for the BET Awards Best International Act and came home empty handed. He was previously nominated in 2015, 2016 and in 2017.

Twitter is having a field day with the rapper but AKA doesn’t seem bothered by the trolls.

When one Twitter user @Fulllittledrag1 tweeted: “I heard u got the best nominee attendance certificate @akaworldwide pass by my house we gona laminate it 😂 #BETAwards #Akawinanga."

Instead of his normal clap back, the All Eyes On Me star just laughed it off.

😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 no cap . that’s actually pretty funny. https://t.co/UEvVulMoXg — AKA (@akaworldwide) June 24, 2019

He replied: “No cap ... that’s actually pretty funny”, accompanied by laughing emojis.

But tweeps continue bashing the star.

#Akawinanga AKA And Bafana Bafana same whatsapp group 😂😂 — Scottish (@Scottis99288872) June 25, 2019

When the only reason you went there was to take pictures

Take such videos

And come back home with nothing 😂😂😂😂💔💔💔

Now you have to pretend you are happy and you don't care#Akawinanga #BETAwards https://t.co/4XQdL4b3Sy — 🇿🇦Mudli wakotini🇿🇦 (@siphosami_sa) June 25, 2019

“This same time last year AKA himself spent the day rejoicing in his fellow South African's loss with #Akawinanga. He tweeted and retweeted posts from his fans celebrating Cass's loss. Our artists themselves need to grow up and set a better example, added @AgnesAngua.

But Megacy came into AKA’s defence, while others reminded AKA how he was rejoicing when his arch rival Cassper Nyovest lost to Sjava in 2018.

Some S Africans are petty the #Akawinanga trend is shameful — Oshun 🇿🇦 (@masedimaredi) June 25, 2019

Hatred is so ferocious and will inadvertently destroy our Peace of Mind. @akaworldwide is an extraordinary talent that has proven beyond doubt that he needs no award to substantiate his competency!#AKA #AlwaysAwinner #SuperMega#Akawinanga — No~One (@Victor_Tshabs) June 25, 2019

#Akawinanga him last year 😂😂😂😂 he knew all along pic.twitter.com/5YqTh6kl6l — intombi yomZulu👸 (@Sonto_kerk1) June 24, 2019