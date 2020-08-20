Twitter reacts to Cassper Nyovest featuring Tuks and Mo Molemi on upcoming album 'AMN'
Cassper Nyovest unveiled more collaborations on his much-anticipated upcoming album and fans are extremely excited.
Taking to Twitter on Wednesday, the “Mama I Made It” hitmaker announced more features on his upcoming fifth studio album, “Any Minute Now”, which is set to release on September 11.
Revealing the new additions to the album, which includes Motswako giants, Cassper said: “In studio with Tuks Senganga and Mo’Molemi. Last recording session for the album. #AMN.”
In studio with Tuks senganga and Mo Molemi. Last recording session for the album. #AMN— R.M Phoolo (@casspernyovest) August 18, 2020
Tuks Senganga and Mo'Molemi are the legends of Motswako and the original members of the hip hop band Morafe, the band that made spitting bars in Setswana and English fashionable.
Fans are thrilled as they took to social media to express their excitement.
Mo Molemi ‘Good Mood’ that track still slaps. Pls pass my greetings.— Thabang Moleya (@Teabagg) August 18, 2020
My baby, you really gonna make us proud with this Album, i feel it already 🔥🔥🔥Refi bathong. pic.twitter.com/jOd7wb2MLm— AdvertisingGuyz🇿🇦 (@AdvertisingGuyz) August 19, 2020
Hold up! Did you just said tuks— Karel (@karelmanthosi) August 19, 2020
Yhooo! Konje iphuma nini le album pic.twitter.com/jIeoNtulUf
While the fans are still celebrating the exciting news of Tuks and Mo’Molemi, Khuli Chana also dropped a bomb, announcing that he is also part of AMN.
I’m never on schedule,but always on time.Ive just wrapped my verse,and made the cut👊🏽 for @casspernyovest #AMN album! MOTSWAKORIGINATION MULTIPLIES!!! pic.twitter.com/3v3Y3dOEVd— #PLANETOFTHEHAVENOTS (@KhuliChana) August 19, 2020
And tweeps went ballistic.
Below are some of the reactions:
This album is already certified platinum 🤞— Commander LOCK. (@MarvinKRS_ZA) August 19, 2020
Dankie khuli , unity is power and am glad u are a part of this project 👏🏿👏🏿— GivenMxo (@taken_mxo) August 19, 2020
Happy Dance!!! pic.twitter.com/Php9I52GRR— Sanet Croucamp (@SanetCroucamp) August 19, 2020
The album features award-winning Afro-pop singer Samthing Soweto, legendary kwaito star Bonginkosi "Zola 7" Dlamini, internationally recognised vocalist Busiswa and the first lady of Family Tree, Nadia Nakai.
This week, Cassper revealed that he will be dropping the lead single “Bonginkosi” featuring Zola 7, this Friday.
The song is named after legendary kwaito star Bonginkosi Dlamini.
Kgaugelo Phaswana (Kay Gee), Lerothodi Moagi (Towdee Mac), Khulani Morule (Khuli Chana, Mo' Molemi, Tumelo Kepadisa (Tuks Senganga) make up the legendary Motswako band that took Mzansi by storm over a decade ago and it seems the musos are ready to create another wave.
Check out one of their smash hit titled, "The Whole Thang".