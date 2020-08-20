Twitter reacts to Cassper Nyovest featuring Tuks and Mo Molemi on upcoming album 'AMN'

Cassper Nyovest unveiled more collaborations on his much-anticipated upcoming album and fans are extremely excited.

Taking to Twitter on Wednesday, the “Mama I Made It” hitmaker announced more features on his upcoming fifth studio album, “Any Minute Now”, which is set to release on September 11.

Revealing the new additions to the album, which includes Motswako giants, Cassper said: “In studio with Tuks Senganga and Mo’Molemi. Last recording session for the album. #AMN.”

In studio with Tuks senganga and Mo Molemi. Last recording session for the album. #AMN — R.M Phoolo (@casspernyovest) August 18, 2020

Tuks Senganga and Mo'Molemi are the legends of Motswako and the original members of the hip hop band Morafe, the band that made spitting bars in Setswana and English fashionable.

Fans are thrilled as they took to social media to express their excitement.