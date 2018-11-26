Top SA entertainer DJ Black Coffee. Picture: Supplied

Award-winning DJ Black Coffee has been added to the Global Citizen Festival line-up and Mzansi couldn't be happier. The event organisers on Monday announced that the "Drive" hitmaker is a late addition to the line-up for the event which is taking place in Johannesburg on Sunday.

"It can’t get any better, right? WRONG! DJ and songwriter @RealBlackCoffee is joining the lineup for Global Citizen Festival: Mandela 100. Sunday cannot come fast enough! (sic)," they wrote in a Twitter post.

It can’t get any better, right? WRONG! DJ and songwriter @RealBlackCoffee is joining the lineup for Global Citizen Festival: Mandela 100. Sunday cannot come fast enough! pic.twitter.com/2itjgN0gY9 — Global Citizen (@GlblCtzn) November 26, 2018

After the announcement, fans "congratulated Beyoncé" on having the opportunity to share the stage with the local producer.

S/out to Beyonce for get to g to share a stage with Black Coffee, big moves on her part pic.twitter.com/jRJRHHH8oo — Force (@Lenyora__) November 26, 2018

Congratulations To Beyonce . She Gets To Share A Stage With Black Coffee.Huge Move For Her Career. pic.twitter.com/2kzBXmzjEZ — Rex The Gemini (@O_RexBryant) November 26, 2018

The lineup was good but with Black Coffee it's pic.twitter.com/YWqGzX9U0C — Chowder's girl💕🌻 (@NimberBell) November 26, 2018

The festival will be headlined by Beyoncé & Jay-Z, Cassper Nyovest, D'banj, Ed Sheeran, Eddie Vedder, Femi Kuti, Pharrell Williams & Chris Martin, Sho Madjozi, Kacey Musgraves, Tiwa Savage, Usher, and Wizkid.

South African comedian Trevor Noah has been confirmed as the host of the festival, while Dave Chappelle and Nomzamo Mbatha will join the stellar co-host line-up that includes Naomi Campbell, Sir Bob Geldof, Gayle King, Bonang Matheba, Tyler Perry and Forest Whitaker.



