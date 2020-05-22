Two sets of twins collab on hit song

Two sets of popular twin brothers in Cape Town are teaming up to release a lit house single this month. Peter and John Talmarkes, 27, aka the PJ Twins, and Shad and Jade Isaacs, 24, aka Twinzspin are set to release the song called "Believe" on 29 May via all digital platforms. The twins worked with Cape Town music producer Zusiphe Tumtumana aka Hamba Smallz. The PJ Twins from Bonteheuwel shot to fame as the runner ups on SA Got Talent in 2012. In 2019, they won the hearts of South Africans on "The Voice SA". DJs Twinzspin wear many hats including music producers and event promoters, and owns the Kue DJ Academy.

They also have their own radio show on Goodhope FM every Thursday from 11pm-1am.

Hamba Smallz is a 20-year-old artist specialising in House, Gqom and Afro Tech music.

While the PJ twins wrote and sang the song, Twinzspin and Hamba Smallz performed their magic behind the scenes.

Shad said: “Believe is a purely South African song with inspiring, loving vocals with a joyful beat and a live saxophone added for a live feel.

“The idea of the song was approached on the day we all ironically featured and met on a live TV show (Hectic 9Nine) on SABC 2 and within a week we ended up in the studio together.”

Jade adds: “The aim was to push everyone to their full creative abilities to bring about an authentic feel good song with a well produced beat and realistic meaningful lyrics and vocals.”

The song has already reached the GHFM SA Top 10 House Music Chart.

Daily Voice