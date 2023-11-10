Tyla and Musa Keys nominated for Grammy Awards

Two South African artists feature prominently on next year’s Grammy Awards nomination list. Tyla’s ‘Water’ and Musa Keys’ collaboration with Davido on ‘Unavailable’ are both nominated in the Best African Musical Performance category.

SZA leads the list of Grammy Award nominees. The 34-year-old star - whose real name is Solana Rowe - has received nine nominations in total, including nods in the Album of the Year, Record of the Year, and Song of the Year categories. SZA released her acclaimed 'SOS' album back in December 2022, and it features the hit single 'Kill Bill', which is among the nominees for the Record of the Year gong.

Victoria Monet is the second-most nominated artist, with seven nominations in total. The 34-year-old singer - who has previously written hits for the likes of Ariana Grande and Fifth Harmony - is among the nominees for the Best New Artist crown alongside Coco Jones, Gracie Abrams, Fred Again, Ice Spice, Jelly Roll, Noah Kahan, and The War and Treaty. Monet is also in contention for the Best RnB Album and Best RnB Performance awards.

Musa Keys. Picture: Instagram/@musakeys Elsewhere, Taylor Swift, Olivia Rodrigo, Billie Eilish, Miley Cyrus and boygenius have all received six nominations each, with female artists broadly dominating the leading categories. Swift, 33, has actually become the first artist in history to receive seven nominations in the prestigious Song of the Year category. The shortlisting of 'Anti-Hero' has seen Swift surpass the likes of Sir Paul McCartney and Lionel Richie for the all-time record.

The chart-topping star - who released her album 'Midnights' in October 2022 - has also tied with Barbra Streisand for the most all-time nominations by a female artist. SZA and Swift will compete for the Record of the Year accolade with the likes of Jon Batiste, Boygenius, Cyrus, Eilish, Monet and Rodrigo.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Recording Academy / GRAMMYs (@recordingacademy) Organisers of the Grammys have amended the rules this year, meaning that the number of nominees has been reduced from ten to eight in each category. The awards ceremony will be held in Los Angeles on February 4.

Select list of Grammy nominations: Record of the Year: Billie Eilish - What Was I Made For?

Boygenius - Not Strong Enough Jon Batiste - Worship Miley Cyrus - Flowers

Olivia Rodrigo - Vampire SZA - Kill Bill Taylor Swift - Anti-Hero

Victoria Monet - On My Mama Album of the Year: Boygenius - The Record

Janelle Monae - The Age of Pleasure Jon Batiste - World Music Radio Lana Del Rey - Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd

Miley Cyrus - Endless Summer Vacation Olivia Rodrigo - Guts SZA - SOS

Taylor Swift - Midnights Song of the Year: Billie Eilish - What Was I Made For?

Dua Lipa - Dance the Night Jon Batiste - Butterfly Lana Del Rey - A and W

Miley Cyrus - Flowers Olivia Rodrigo - Vampire SZA - Kill Bill

Taylor Swift - Anti-Hero Best New Artist: Coco Jones

Gracie Abrams Fred Again.. Ice Spice

Jelly Roll Noah Kahan Victoria Monet

The War and Treaty Best Pop Solo Performance: Billie Eilish - What Was I Made For?

Doja Cat - Paint the Town Red Miley Cyrus - Flowers Olivia Rodrigo - Vampire

Taylor Swift - Anti-Hero Best Pop Vocal Album: Kelly Clarkson - Chemistry

Miley Cyrus - Endless Summer Vacation Olivia Rodrigo - Guts Ed Sheeran - -

Taylor Swift - Midnights Best Dance/Electronic Music Album: James Blake - Playing Robots Into Heaven

The Chemical Brothers - For That Beautiful Feeling Fred Again.. - Actual Life 3 (January 1 - September 9 2022) Kx5 - Kx5

Skrillex - Quest for Fire Best Rock Song: Boygenius - Not Strong Enough

Foo Fighters - Rescued Olivia Rodrigo - Ballad of a Homeschooled Girl Queens of the Stone Age - Emotion Sickness

The Rolling Stones - Angry Best Rock Album: Foo Fighters - But Here We Are

Greta Van Fleet - Starcatcher Metallica - 72 Seasons Paramore - This Is Why

Queens of the Stone Age - In Times New Roman… Best Alternative Music Album: Arctic Monkeys - The Car

Boygenius - The Record Gorillaz - Cracker Island Lana Del Rey - Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd

PJ Harvey - I Inside the Old Year Dying Best RnB Performance: Chris Brown - Summer Too Hot

Coco Jones - ICU Robert Glasper Featuring Sir and Alex Isley - Back to Love SZA - Kill Bill

Victoria Monet - How Does It Make You Feel Best RnB Song: Coco Jones - ICU

Halle - Angel Robert Glasper ft. Sir and Alex Isley - Back to Love SZA - Snooze

Victoria Monet - On My Mama Best RnB Album: Babyface - Girls Night Out

Coco Jones - What I Didn’t Tell You Emily King - Special Occasion Summer Walker - Clear 2: Soft Life EP

Victoria Monet - Jaguar II Best Rap Performance: Baby Keem Featuring Kendrick Lamar - The Hillbillies

Black Thought - Love Letter Coi Leray - Players Drake and 21 Savage - Rich Flex

Killer Mike Featuring André 3000, Future, and Eryn Allen Kane - Scientists and Engineers Best Rap Song: Doja Cat - Attention

Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice ft. Aqua - Barbie World Lil Uzi Vert - Just Wanna Rock Drake and 21 Savage - Rich Flex

Killer Mike ft. André 3000, Future, and Eryn Allen Kane - Scientists and Engineers Best Rap Album: Drake and 21 Savage - Her Loss

Killer Mike - Michael Metro Boomin - Heroes and Villains Nas - King’s Disease III

Travis Scott - Utopia Best Music Video: The Beatles - I’m Only Sleeping

Tyler Childers - In Your Love Billie Eilish - What Was I Made For Kendrick Lamar - Count Me Out

Troye Sivan - Rush Best African Musical Performance: Tyla - Water

Burna Boy - City Boys Davido featuring Musa Keys - Unavailable Ayra Starr - Rush