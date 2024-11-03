Tyla, Kabza De Small, and uGatsheni among top winners | South African Music Awards 2024

The biggest night in music, the South African Music Awards (SAMAs) took place on Saturday, October 2 and some of the biggest names in music were celebrated. Presenter Minnie Dlamini was the host of the evening and made sure to pay homage to some of South Africa’s biggest names such as Tyla and even Doja Cat - who has a South African father actor, Dumisani Dlamini.

5FM and “Expresso Morning Show” presenter Zanele Potelwa dazzled as the SAMAs Voice of GOD. Her voice commanded from above, and she was the perfect co-pilot with Dlamini. Potelwa is no stranger to award ceremonies, but at the SAMAs main show, she owned her throne and firmly took her place at the table of Mzansi’s top presenters. South Africa’s international singing sensation Tyla was again a big winner at a local award ceremony. In absentia, she won Female Artist of the Year, Newcomer of the Year and Best Pop Album for her self-titled debut album.

Mthunzi collected the awards solo without the amapiano pioneer Kabza De Small but in his speeches ensured to thank him for working with him. Maskandi artist uGatsheni was one of the night's biggest winners after being crowned Male Artist of the Year and also walked away with Best Maskandi Album awards for “Uyihlo noNyoko”. Sykes finally clinched a well-deserved award after “iPlan" by Dlala Thukzin and Zaba scooped the Best Collaboration award. Sykes was awarded Best Kwaito Album for Most Wanted.

Rapper Priddy Ugly also won another well-deserved award Best Hip Hop Album for “Dust”. After an electrifying performance, the rapper was announced as the winner of the hotly contested category. In his speech, he reflected on how he was ready to quit the whole music thing but went on to have immense success with radio hits and finally a South African Music Award. #SouthAfricanEntertainment ♬ original sound - Oluthando Keteyi @thislove_k Priddy Ugly wins Best Hip Hop Album at the SAMAs 2024 #Samas30 In the spirit of 30 years of the SAMAs and the theme of Less Noise More Music, the night at Gallagher Convention Centre, Midrand was a musical feast.

Bridging old and new generations with a line-up of performers who gave the nation some of the biggest soundtracks of democracy and freedom. Babes Wodumo, KB Motsilanyane, Babalwa M, Rebecca Malope, DJ Cleo, Emtee, Nasty C, Zee Nxumalo, Buhle, Arthur, Chomee, Cici, Ross Learmonth, Ihhashi Elimhlophe, MmaAusi, Liquid Deep and even Ishmael Morabe. The musical element of the SAMAs was a production that celebrated the music our country has made, evoking nostalgia with each genre exploration, pop, gospel, hip hop to the much-loved amapiano. Complete list of winners

Best Adult Contemporary Album “Stimela” – Drakensberg Boys Choir Best African Adult Contemporary Album

“Sane” – Brenda Mtambo Best Afro-pop Album “Imizwa” – Lwah Ndlunkulu

Best Alternative Album “I’m With the Singer” – I’m With the Singer Best Amapiano Album

“Isimo” – Kabza De Small and Mthunzi Best Classical/Instrumental Abum “End of the Beginning” – Fanie Dick

Best Collaboration “iPlan” – Dlala Thukzin, Sykes and Zaba Best Dance Album

“Permanent Music 3” – Dlala Thukzin Best Engineered Album “Reimagined” – The Soil

Best Gqom Album “We Don’t Play the Same Gqom” – QueDj Best Hip Hop Album

“Dust” – Priddy Ugly Best Jazz Album “Enhlizweni: Song From My Heartland” – Steve Dyer

Best Kwaito Album “Most Wanted” – Sykes Best Maskandi Album

“Uyihlo noNyoko” – Ugatsheni Best Pop Album “Tyla” – Tyla

Best Produced Album “No Other Love” – David Watkyns Best Produced Music Video

“Dali” by Kamo Mphela – Kudzi Best R&B/Soul Album “Testament” – Lordkez

Best Reggae Album “Give Praises” – Skeleton Blazer Best Rock Album

“Dans Deur Die Donker” – Fokofpolisiekar Best Traditional Faith Music Album “Mo Roriseng” – Omega Khunou

Best Traditional Music Album “Hamba Naye” – Soul Brothers Beste Kontemporere Musiek Album

“Estetika” – Elandre Beste Pop “Almal Gly” – Die Piesangskille

Remix of the Year “Weekend Special” (Jnr SA remix) – Jnr SA Rest of Africa

“Son of a Tribe (Royalty Edition)” – Edgar Muzah (Zimbabwe) Best African Indigenous Faith Album “Soothe My Soul: Songs From Our South African Church” – Ladysmith Black Mambazo

Best Contemporary Faith Album “Unusual” – Xolly Mncwango Male Artist of the Year

UGatsheni – “Uyihlo noNyoko” Female Artist of the Year Tyla – “Tyla”

Duo/Group of the Year Kabza De Small and Mthunzi – “Isimo” Newcomer of the Year

“Tyla” – Tyla Album of the Year “Isimo” – Kabza De Small and Mthunzi

RiSA/RAV Music Video of the Year “Lemons (Lemonade)” - AKA featuring Nasty C Motsepe Foundation Record of the Year