Monday, February 5, 2024

Tyla wins her first Grammy award

South African pop singer Tyla has won a Grammy award joining the likes of Zakes Bantwini, Nomcebo Zikode and Black Coffee as winners of the prestigious music award.

Published 3h ago

South African singer Tyla won her first Grammy Award for her hit song ‘Water’ which received international fame last year.

At the 66th Annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, the singer accepted her award for Best African Music Performance.

This is the first year the Best African Music Performance category was introduced to the awards.

The 22-year-old faced off with other tough African acts; Burna Boy, Ayra Starr, Asake, Olamide and Davido featuring South African artist Musa Keys.

In her acceptance speech, Tyla could not contain her excitement as she thanked those who she could remember in the moment.

“If you don't know me, my name is Tyla. I'm from South Africa and last year God decided to change my whole life, so thank you so much to God,” she said.

“Thank you to my team, my family; I know my mother's crying somewhere in here. Thank you to the Recording Academy for this category. It's so important and I know I'm forgetting some things, but I won a Grammy! Thank you, thank you.”

Speaking to the Recording Academy after accepting her first Grammy award, Tyla exclaimed how she was “shaking” and was honoured to win the award.

She told the reporter that her father already called dibs on the award and has already marked a place to put it in his room.

Social media has been buzzing with congratulatory messages for the singer.

IOL Entertainment

