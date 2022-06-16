Tyler Page could be SA’s very own Billie Eilish

Vocal powerhouse Tyler Page is virtually new to the industry, but her voice can already be compared to the likes of Billie Eilish and Lana Del Rey. From her tone to control to range, she’s flourishing into a unique sound guaranteed to capture international attention over the next few months and her latest single “WAGMI” (We Are All Gonna Make It), an ode to summer love, is proof that this is going to happen sooner rather than later.

Story continues below Advertisement

View this post on Instagram A post shared by T Y L E R P A G E (@tylerpage_) The singer says she was born with music in her but only entered the “industry” when she started working when she signed with record labels, Bad Future Music and Warner Music. “I feel I’ve always been ‘in music’, I grew up with Nina Simone and her life, exceptional live performance and eccentric personality all inspires me still. The way she never gave a damn about what people thought! Which I think is so important. But most of all, her authentic talent and that voice,” said Page. Entering the industry during the pandemic forced Page to create her own path, one that's creative and humble.

“It is obviously a relief to be able to do shows and travel, but it was also a reset that forced me to be more creative and humbler. My first music video for ‘Don’t Believe the Aliens’ was filmed on my phone in my room. Necessity is the mother of invention,“ she said. Page believes that staying grounded is key to a successful career while advising newcomers that they shouldn’t drop their standards for anything the industry offers. “I do a morning routine that combines relaxation and exercise and I have the best family and friends you can think of! I wouldn’t know what to do without them,” she said.

Story continues below Advertisement

“To young artists - throw sensitivity out the window and never go below your standards. Remember, if you do not remain authentic, you will hate yourself later. Love what you do and have a passion for it, don’t do it just for fame! Just put those shades on and block out the haters.” Looking back at her achievements over the short space of her career, she deemed signing with Warner Music as her biggest thus far. "I’ve never had any interest in a major label until I met the people at Warner Music. Real people, authentic people. Very unlike the usual major label. For me, it’s a very humbling achievement because they took a chance on little old me.“

Story continues below Advertisement