Uncle Waffles is set for 1st international shows

You'll be hard pressed to find anyone in the world having a more life-changing week than South African DJ Uncle Waffles. After all, it was just last week Monday that the young DJ wowed social media users with a video showcasing her infectious dance moves in front of a delirious crowd at Mint The Venue.

On Wednesday, the video in question is sitting on four million views on Twitter, she's earned the highly sought after follow from Canadian rapper Drake, and her Instagram following has jumped from just under 10k last weekend to over 160k today. Now, after performing at several shows across the country over the last few days as her bookings jumped through the roof, the DJ is set to play her first international show in Accra, Ghana on November 7. T he DJ is expected to announce more international dates soon.

The Accra show, titled Amapiano & Brunch, was announced via @FrontBack Ghana on Twitter.

With @stonebwoyb as our host and a special performance by @unclewaffffles 🇿🇦 you know where the vibes are gonna be! #frontback #amapianoandbrunch pic.twitter.com/cYmt4zoMPw — Front/Back Accra (@FrontBackAccra) October 26, 2021 Amapiano & Brunch will see Uncle Waffles play alongside Ghanaian reggae star, Stonebwoy.