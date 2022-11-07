Uncle Waffles set to embark on her first US tour

South African DJ and and radio host Uncle Waffles is preparing to embark on a tour of the US for the first time. The tour is set to begin later this month, before concluding in early December. Waffles’s tour, which starts on November 23, will see her play in Chicago, Washington, Oakland, Los Angeles, Miami and Brooklyn.

She shared the news on her Instagram page over the weekend. “The American Dragon 🐉🐉 USA let's have a good time 🤩🤩,” she posted. “Super excited to be out there for the very first time, make sure to come out!! Any booking enquires can be sent to [email protected]” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Waffles (@unclewaffles_) Since her swashbuckling breakthrough into the industry a year ago, the 22-year-old has extensively toured Africa and been a mainstay on stages in Nigeria, Ghana and Tanzania in particular.

In July, she embarked on a European “Summer Tour” that saw her play in France, Portugal, Netherlands, Germany, Finland and the UK This came after her first major tour to the U.K throughout March. The “Tanzania” hitmaker is also balancing her work as a DJ with her radio hosting on BBC 1 Radio and pushing her music career. After releasing her debut EP, “Red Dragon”, earlier in the year, she recently released a gorgeous, colourful music video for the project’s lead single, “Tanzania”. The video is sitting on more than a million views on YouTube.

“And we're live. Being a creative has been such a vulnerable thing but I'm truly grateful to be able to put out work. My first baby is officially out & LINK IN BIO BABY. Also, I truly respect the art of pole dancing, what an extreme sport. “Thank you @q.2.k_ for teaching me. Thank you team @kreative.kornerr. Thank you @tonyduardo @sinomsolo @real_boibizza.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Waffles (@unclewaffles_) Watch the music video here.

