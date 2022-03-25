Up-and-coming artists called to perform at Fête de la Musique

Johannesburg - Are you an up-and-coming artist looking for an opportunity to perform on a big stage? Well, this is your chance to show Mzansi what you’re made of.

Fête de la Musique 2022 is back, and up-and-coming artists are urged to apply. The French Institute of South Africa has officially opened the call for applications for the 2022 Johannesburg Fête de la Musique. Usually, on World Music Day, Fête de la Musique is a free-for-all festival that gives up-and-coming artists a chance to shine. It started in France, celebrating jazz, soul, funk, rock, electro, reggae, classical music and many other musical styles.

In South Africa, the Fête de la Musique is celebrated with a full day of free family-friendly concerts, where rising musicians showcase their talents. It allows people to discover new musical trends, from traditional music to rap, hip hop, techno, world music, musical carnival and more. The French Institute of South Africa is calling for musicians, bands, singers and DJs from all music genres to apply to perform at this year’s festival taking place on June 18 in Johannesburg.

