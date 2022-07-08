Upcoming artist Apple Gule opens up about his new EP 'Gule'

Upcoming young musician Apple Gule has released his debut EP, Gule, under the David Gresham Record label. Born “Aphelele Gule” in Nhlangano Eswatini – Apple Gule is working his way up to becoming one of the country's recognisable vocalists.

He has so far caught the eye of producers in the house scene such as Crazy White Boy & Kyle Watson, Da Capo, Black Coffee, Lemon & Herb, & Themba. Apple has also performed at renowned "Rocking the Daisies" & "Oppikoppi” Festivals. “Gule is about me going back to making music about what I believe in. My life experiences and the things that I've been through. It's not easy but you know what? It makes us human,” shared the young artist.

The soulful pop artist recently chatted to IOL Entertainment about his new EP. Describe your sound as an artist? “I would say I'm a soulful pop artist. I do adapt to different genres especially when working with different artists, but the uniqueness of my voice I'd call Soulful Pop indeed.”

What was the inspiration behind “Gule” ? “The inspiration behind the EP was just for me to get my musical footing again. To talk about some things that have happened in the past 2 years, with COVID affecting our lives and just sharing some events that have happened in that time” How was the process of putting together the EP, who did you work with and why?

“It was quite tough! I wrote some of these songs in 2020, it just took a while to complete ‘cause I was not as creative as I could have been due to the circumstances, but I am proud that I was able to write through the block and finish off the work, and write some new stuff as soon as I joined the new team. “I worked with some producers from around the World. Mantra in the USA, then Unami Kombanie locally and the team at David Gresham Records putting it all together.” What would you like listeners to take away from the EP?

