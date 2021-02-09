Urban Village get a nod from Apple Music

Soweto-based band Urban Village who blend folk, Zulu rock, Xhosa funk, mbaqanga and maskandi and layer it with funky acoustic melodies to create a sound that is wholly African, just got a nod on Apple Music’s New Artist Spotlight.

"We are Urban Village, and we are really excited by this opportunity to be selected for the Apple Music New Artist Spotlight campaign.

“We have just released our debut album ’Udondolo’, a love letter to Soweto. Thank you to Apple Music for including us alongside such amazing artists that have been featured in past campaigns. Urban Village, The People Have Spoken,” said the band.

When Lerato Lichaba (guitar and vocals) and Tubatsi Mpho Moloi (flute, guitar and mbira) joined Xolani “Cush” Mtshali (drums) and Simangaliso “Smash” Dlamini (bass) to create Urban Village, the quartet was inspired by their hometown from the get-go, as their music grew organically from the hustle and bustle of South Africa’s biggest township.

Their 12-track debut album, “Udondolo”, released with Parisian label NØ FØRMAT! RECORDS, combines “urban” modern influences with traditional “village” elements, chronicling the life of the average black South African from apartheid right up to the present day, and solidifying their all-encompassing sound with a wider audience.