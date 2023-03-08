US hip hop legend Talib Kweli collaborates with Cassper Nyovest on new album, ‘Liberation 2’

Talib Kweli and Madlib released a new collaborative album titled “Liberation 2” exclusively on Luminary. The album was recorded between Kweli's trips to Africa, including, most recently, Ghana for the Black Star Line Festival. “Liberation 2” features the likes of Q-Tip, Wildchild, Jessica Care Moore, Goapele, Westside Gunn and Mac Miller, who features posthumously.

The project’s first single, “After These Messages”, features Kweli's son Amani, while his daughter Diani features on other songs. South African rap star and celebrity boxer Cassper Nyovest also features on a song with Seun Kuti, the son of legendary afro-beat star Fela Kuti, on a song titled “Nat Turner”. “Africa was a huge inspiration for #liberation2 so it was my honor and my pleasure to connect with my brothers from the continent @casspernyovest from South Africa and @bigbirdkuti from Nigeria for this international diasporic link up,” Kweli posted on Instagram.

"Thanks to @vicmensa and @chancetherapper we were able to film a video for this song Nat Turner in Ghana during the Black Star festival. Stay tuned for that! #liberation2 now available exclusively at @hearluminary get that Luminary app today or hit luminarypodcasts.com for that free 7 day trial." Kweli and Nyovest first started hanging out in 2015 when Nyovest showed Kweli around Johannesburg during his brief stay in the city. Kweli then jumped on the remix for Nyovest's anthemic hit single, "Doc Shebeleza", a short while later. Nyovest then returned the favour as he featured on Kweli's single "F*** The Money" later that year. The pair even went on to shoot a music video for the single.