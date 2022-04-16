Venom and Shishiliza host exclusive album writing camp amidst ‘Sondela’ success

It’s been two months since Venom and Shishiliza released their smash hit single “Sondela”, featuring Riky Rick, Yumbs, Raspy and Blxckie. Since releasing, the single has taken the country by storm and is arguably already the leading contender for song of the year.

Just a week after its release, “Sondela” hit several major milestones, including reaching number 1 on the Apple Music hip hop chart, number 2 on the Apple Music Chart (all genres) as well as trending at number 1 on YouTube Music. View this post on Instagram A post shared by BashVision (@shishiliza44) It has since been certified platinum in South Africa and is currently number one on RISAs The Official South African Charts. With the success of “Sondela”, which is the duo’s second single since they joined forces last year, building anticipation for their first project, they along with their record label Sony Music Entertainment Africa are in the midst of a writing camp to finish up the project.

Invitees at the writing camp, which has been taking place in Bryanston since Monday, include the likes of producers Christer, Herc Cut The Lights, Felo Le Tee and Yumbs. Recording artists invited are Aubrey Qwana, Blxckie, Daliwonga, DBN Gogo, Tshego, Samthing Soweto, Ch’cco and Shekhinah, just to name a few. The album is expected to come out this year but a release date has yet to be announced. In a Tweet earlier today, Shishiliza said, “I think I can safely say we will have album of the year.”

