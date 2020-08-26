Vusi Nova opens up about his music on ‘The Insider SA’

This week on SABC3’s “The Insider SA” soulful musician Vusi Nova shared his journey on music, what shaped him to create the type of music he releases now and his lockdown song, “Nomathemba”. The “Thandiwe” hitmaker whose early memories of music stems as far as sitting on his grandmother’s lap in church, he said when he sang in English, people didn’t relate to it - but now that he sings in isiXhosa, people understand and relate to him. “I guess I picked up music from church. It’s no mistake that I’m a musician today because I’ve always been surrounded by music. When I started singing in IsiXhosa, people related to my music – and I feel like I’m able to express myself more”, said Nova. For Nova, drawing on both his history and identity has been a powerful catalyst to success. His performances are brought to life in ways that meaningfully intersect with a profound sense of identity - from his songwriting to his on-stage persona.

“Whenever I put my outfit on, my traditional wear, something, even before I get on stage, happens to me – I can’t explain it, but I feel my ancestors are all around me.”

Despite innumerable successes in his own right, Vusi continues to innovate through meaningful collaborations.

His latest hit, “Nomathemba”, features voices from his very own fans.

“’Nomathemba’, that was very much inspired by lockdown. I was at home, and I thought to myself, let me go to my fans on social media and see if they’ll help me sing and the amount of video clips we got back was humbling.

“The chorus was done by phone and in the video, we ended up featuring all the people who contributed to the song,” he said.

With success behind his name and the prestigious Best Pop Album award from the South African Music Awards under his belt, Nova shows no sign of stopping, nor slowing down his career or exciting new partnerships.

“It’s definitely important to collaborate, as you get to learn more – and with my next album, I’ve already got three collaborations in the bag – so it’ll definitely be something I’ll carry on doing”, he said.

Catch “The Insider SA” on SABC3, Tuesdays at 7.30pm and see Vusi Nova on the repeat on Saturday at 8pm.