Manu Worldstar. Picture: Instagram

Just in time for the weekend, some of the country’s young rappers have decided to give you some visuals. Manu Worldstar as well as DJ Speedsta and Yanga Chief - please say the Chief, chief - have gifted their fans with new music videos.

FUTURE PLAN

Rapper and sometimes singer, Manu Worldstar, put together a moody video for his recent single. "Future Plan" is an Afrobeats-driven ditty that sees him get all romantic with a number of different girls.





UTATAKHO

We know what you’re thinking: only now? Yes, Yanga Chief has finally released the music video for his much-loved single, "Utatakho". The rapper and video director has taken his time when it comes to packaging his music and being received in the light that he prefers.



NO STRESS

If there is one thing we all don’t need during the weekend, it’s stress. DJ Speedsta roped in his friends to help him deliver an anthem about exactly that. The song features Da L.E.S, Zoocci Coke Dope and Una Rams.





What do you think of these videos?



