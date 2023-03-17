WATCH: Amanda Black is back with her signature sound, and three other songs to add to your playlist

Amanda Black is one of those rare gems in South African music that commands your attention every time she releases new music. After a brief break, the Afro-pop star is back in the limelight again, with a new single, “Nguwe”, ahead of her upcoming fourth studio album. The single sees the 29-year-old back at her best as she showcases her signature Afro-pop sound, with a blend of R&B and pop.

“So much is going wrong,” she sings with a soothing melody. “But so much is going right. Sometimes that's clouded, and I know it's wrong to think like this. Sometimes I'm clouded that I can't see. “I know I got a lot on my mind. And I hope one day I'm going to get it right. I know you got a lot on your mind. But one day I know you gon’ get it right.” Aside from Black, there’s also been a few other notable releases this week:

Elaine, Blxckie - “Loving You” Elaine and Blxckie announced last week that they had a new single, “Loving You”, on the way, with some teasers on social media. The single, which came out today, sees Elaine switching things up from the sound she’s known for and dabbling in, a blend of R&B and amapiano, for the first time.

She also refreshingly showcases her versatility by singing in vernac. As ever, the mercurial Blxckie delivers an impressive guest verse to tie it all together. A gem worth a listen. Major Lazer, Major League DJz, Brenda Fassie - “Mamgobhozi” Major Lazer and Major League DJz have been cooking in the studio for a while, before their upcoming joint project. Last year, they got things off to a solid start with their first single, “Koo Koo Fun”, featuring Nigerian star Tiwa Savage.

Now, they’ve released a new record featuring a posthumous guest appearance from the legendary Brenda Fassie. The vocals are from the late icon’s classic hit single, “Vulindlela”, a sure-fire way to take listeners down memory lane. Ricky Tyler - “Sunday Drive” ft. Tellaman

Ricky Tyler and Tellaman are two of the most talented male voices in South African R&B. When they recently announced a new collaboration, it felt like the perfect combination. The pair don’t disappoint with the smooth and uptempo “Sunday Drive”. This is the pair’s second release following last year’s similarly groovy R&B and dance bop, “Like A Drug”.