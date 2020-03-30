WATCH: Artists unite on 'Anthem Challenge RSA' to bring hope to the nation

It's "Day 4" of the national 21-day lockdown and music artists from different music genres unite to keep South Africa's hopes alive. In a recent project, a group of creatives got together to come up with the #AnthemChallengeRSA, a brilliant idea to keep South Africans going strong amid our current circumstances. In the challenge popular faces like Busiswa, Proverb, Moonchild Sanelly, Katlego Maboe, KB, Danny K and Yvonne Chaka Chaka among other artists sing our country's national anthem. The video is a powerful demonstration of unity and diversity in South Africa at a time where the country has been brought to a halt to flatten the curb of covid-19. Speaking to the creative behind the project and who did not want to be named or credited, he said the idea came about on March 29, days before President Cyril Ramaphosa announced the national lockdown.

"I started this, got people on board but then had second thoughts about releasing it after hearing the news. Artists play a big role in society and music brings people together. I wanted people to see that there is a thing called hope, even though the time were are facing seems hopeless," said the creative.

At the end of the video there is a call for 1000 ordinary citizens to jump on the bandwagon as send through their own videos, as the creators what to put a 1000 strong virtual choir.

Speaking to "Morning Live" presenter and singer, Katlego Maboe he said that he enjoyed making the video.

"To be featured with the other artists, some of which I look up too and admire, on that video was such an honour and privilege. I think at a time like this South Africa needs hope. We need to stand in solidarity as a people to get through this tough time," Maboe said.

"We call on South African to take up the challenge. And maybe the rest of the world too," he said.

To submit a video, simply click on the link http://bit.ly/AnthemChallengeRSA and follow the instructions for performance and uploading by midnight on Monday April 6.

Watch the video here: