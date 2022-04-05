Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
WATCH: Aubrey Qwana receives platinum plaque for hit single 'Molo' as surprise gift on his birthday

Aubrey Qwana. Picture: Twitter

Published 4h ago

Afropop star Aubrey Qwana was this weekend gifted a platinum plaque for his 2019 single "Molo" by his management team from T Effect Global.

The Recording Industry of South Africa attributes platinum status to singles with sales in excess of 20 000 units.

T Effect posted a video on its Instagram account on Sunday showing the company founder and Qwana’s manager Tshiamo Letshwene arriving at his home on his birthday (Saturday) and surprising him with the plaque.

"We got to surprise pop hitmaker @aubreyqwana with a Platinum Plaque for his hit single #MOLO on his birthday," the post read. "Here's to 3 Million Audio Streams & 6 Million Views"

In the video, Tshiamo arrives holding the plaque and says, "We're about to go and surprise Aubrey on his birthday. I feel like this is Selimathunzi, he doesn't know that we're here. Let's see what he thinks."

When the visitors enter the house, Aubrey expresses his surprise and joy at receiving the plaque. "I wasn't expecting this. As you can see the house is empty, there's no plaques," he says. "The first plaque I ever received I sent home. This one is staying here."

"Molo" currently has over three million streams and over six million YouTube views since release and is by far the biggest single of the 28-year-old's career to date.

The single is Qwana’s first platinum plaque and comes just four years on since his breakthrough single release, "Ngaqonywa" featuring DJ Tira.

