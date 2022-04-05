WATCH: Aubrey Qwana receives platinum plaque for hit single 'Molo' as surprise gift on his birthday

Afropop star Aubrey Qwana was this weekend gifted a platinum plaque for his 2019 single "Molo" by his management team from T Effect Global. The Recording Industry of South Africa attributes platinum status to singles with sales in excess of 20 000 units.

Story continues below Advertisment

T Effect posted a video on its Instagram account on Sunday showing the company founder and Qwana’s manager Tshiamo Letshwene arriving at his home on his birthday (Saturday) and surprising him with the plaque. "We got to surprise pop hitmaker @aubreyqwana with a Platinum Plaque for his hit single #MOLO on his birthday," the post read. "Here's to 3 Million Audio Streams & 6 Million Views" View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝙏𝙃𝙀 𝙏 𝙀𝙁𝙁𝙀𝘾𝙏 (@teffectglobal) In the video, Tshiamo arrives holding the plaque and says, "We're about to go and surprise Aubrey on his birthday. I feel like this is Selimathunzi, he doesn't know that we're here. Let's see what he thinks."

"A Lil Something Platinum For The Birthday Boi @aubreyqwana #MOLO https://t.co/8wZJJzoy82" A Lil Something Platinum For The Birthday Boi @aubreyqwana #MOLO pic.twitter.com/8wZJJzoy82 — 𝙏𝙃𝙀 𝙏 𝙀𝙁𝙁𝙀𝘾𝙏 (@TEffectGlobal) April 2, 2022 When the visitors enter the house, Aubrey expresses his surprise and joy at receiving the plaque. "I wasn't expecting this. As you can see the house is empty, there's no plaques," he says. "The first plaque I ever received I sent home. This one is staying here." "Molo" currently has over three million streams and over six million YouTube views since release and is by far the biggest single of the 28-year-old's career to date.

Story continues below Advertisment