WATCH: Berita drops 'Jikizinto' music video to fans’ delight

Award-winning Afro-soul songstress and guitarist Berita topped the Twitter trends list on Wednesday after releasing the long-awaited music video of her hit single “Jikizinto”. The music video also debuted across TV music channels throughout the day. "Jikizinto" from Berita's fourth studio album “Songs in The Key of Love”, loosely translated means that things will turn around eventually. A true message of hope during these challenging times. The story of the song is about a woman waiting for her long lost lover to return home so they can make amends where they fell short.

In the verses Berita is sad and longing for her loved one to return home, in the chorus, there is a sense of optimism that things will turn around as he returns home.

Berita's delivers a stunning performance looking directly into the camera.

Colourful shots, animation and styling are contrasted by moody scenes in a gloomy setting.

This is a way of communicating the abrupt transitions that take place in order for things to change in situations that require heart over mind.

Directed by Onkabetse Mtshweni, the video was was shot on the green screen under strict adherence to the level 3 lockdown regulations.

Commenting on the video, Berita said: “This song holds a special place in my heart. We shot this during the lockdown and had so much fun with it. I really hope it can brighten up your day, even if just for a little bit.”

The video drops just as Berita is about to release her follow up single, "Siyathandana" featuring Amanda Black.

Watch the full video below:

The music video received a warm reception judging by the fans reaction on social media.

“Beautiful song and dope video🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥” commented DJ Tira.

“I love I love I love....this song holds a special place in my heart👌” commented Johannes.

“A prayer for Africa! 🙏🏾✨✨✨”added Kid X.