WATCH: Black Coffee is working on new album

It looks like Black Coffee is working hard on an upcoming album with music artist, Jo'zzy.

Black Coffee took to Instagram to share a video captioned: "Blessed & honored to work with some of the greatest in the game @dopebyaccident. Raw talent always prevails #SBCNCSLY #AlbumLoading."

In the video Black Coffee explained his process when making an album, however this time he had to stop, go on tour and then start again.

"Usually when I work on an album, I stop everything and like really put energy towards working on it. With this one I had to like pause in between, continue with the tour and come back to the music. I work with different people, for me it's always about the sound, you know, of their voice before, you know, the name," he says.

He continued to say that the songwriter for this particular song is called Jo'zzy who many will consider an up and coming artist.