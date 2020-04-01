WATCH: Black Coffee is working on new album
It looks like Black Coffee is working hard on an upcoming album with music artist, Jo'zzy.
Black Coffee took to Instagram to share a video captioned: "Blessed & honored to work with some of the greatest in the game @dopebyaccident. Raw talent always prevails #SBCNCSLY #AlbumLoading."
In the video Black Coffee explained his process when making an album, however this time he had to stop, go on tour and then start again.
"Usually when I work on an album, I stop everything and like really put energy towards working on it. With this one I had to like pause in between, continue with the tour and come back to the music. I work with different people, for me it's always about the sound, you know, of their voice before, you know, the name," he says.
He continued to say that the songwriter for this particular song is called Jo'zzy who many will consider an up and coming artist.
"But she's really like a legend in the song writing space, like really," said Black Coffee.
Black Coffee fans were excited about the new project, here's what they had to say.
@rawrisang said: "Black coffee you will always be a source of inspiration for me, and your journey is always a proof that hard work and dedication pays off. Thanks and please continue to be an inspiration. More blessings".
@ramonaulart said: "YOURE THE BEST! Thank you for inspiring with your music @realblackcoffee".
@ahmed.ben_nawess said: "And we are very happy of what u do .. god bless you bro".
@the_original_master_love said: "I Hope one day in my career this raw talent can work with you the legend".