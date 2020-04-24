WATCH: Black Coffee says lockdown helped him deal with his divorce

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Black Coffee opened up about how the national lockdown has helped him reflect on his life after announcing his divorce from actress and businesswoman Enhle Mbali. During an Instagram Live interview with Scoop Makhathini, this week, renowned DJ and musician Black Coffee opened up about the lessons he learned during the lockdown period. He said the national lockdown gave him the opportunity to spend time with his son, to reflect on his divorce and put more energy into perfecting his new album. Furthermore, the "Drive" hitmaker said the divorce request came when he was touring and travelling a lot and therefore didn’t get an opportunity to sit down and deal with the situation. “Last year I had been on the road like crazy, travelling at the worst time of my life...when I was going through a divorce. So l never had time to take things in, because l had to wake up and go to work every day," said the muso.

He added: "I am a winner and this is the one thing l thought l would win at, but l failed."

Black Coffee said the lockdown gave him the chance to ask himself “uncomfortable questions” such what was his contribution to his "loss".

“This is a blessing for me to be at home. Now I start asking myself the right questions...what we do as people is to blame the next person, to keep pointing fingers. It was so easy to blame the next person and tell myself it's not my fault it didn't work out," expressed the muso.

Watch the interview below:

Black Coffee also spoke about his new album which features among others Kelly Rowland, Pharrell Williams and Sun-El Musician.

“Being at home has helped me in refining it (album). I have different people helping me, one of them being Sun-El Musician, who’s really brilliant. We keep working on the album and I think it’s going to be an amazing one,” said Black Coffee.

He also spoke about his Home Brewed series where he helps raise funds for different charities during the coronavirus pandemic.

Elaborating on the initiative he said: “Every weekend, moving forward, I want to invite a friend who can come on board and give a significant amount of money to help whatever course.”

The muso says he’s planning on inviting his good friend Swizz Beatz to help raise funds.

Watch the full interview below: