Thursday, June 9, 2022

WATCH: Black Coffee shows some love to St Stithians College for heart-warming tribute

Black Coffee. Picture: Instagram

Published 3h ago

The students at St Stithians College in Joburg paid a fitting tribute to Grammy award-winning DJ Black Coffee.

In a video that has gone viral on social media again, a large group of students sing “Drive” – a song by Black Coffee and David Guetta featuring Delilah Montagu.

The video originally made the rounds on social media in 2019, however this time around it received love straight from Black Coffee himself.

He retweeted the video and wrote: “These are the moments I live for … the power of music rules all! ❤️🙏🏿 Big ups to all of the incredibly talented students at @ststithians for putting this together! “A winner is a dreamer who never gives up.” – Nelson Mandela.“

The video received hundreds of retweets and thousands of likes.

Black Coffee’s fans also took to the comments section to share some love.

“So heart warming to understand how God places certain people with confirmed destinies ♥️ you are a true inspiration grootman @RealBlackCoffee keep pushing and inspiring all of us, I love you man😭🙏🙏 God bless you,” said @MasElmusica.

@OdwaChristophe1 wrote: “Goosebumps 🎶🎶🎶🎶🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 … you're the inspiration.”

@khomza_ said: “This is Wow, out of this world, very beautiful what a talented nation we have through our kids God is indeed amazing, South Africa my home I cannot be more proud words fail me.”

Another group posted their rendition of the song, hoping to also catch Black Coffee’s attention.

“Check what we did also,” wrote @rhythm_africa.

On Instagram @glasslinda said: “❤️❤️❤️ We had such an amazing time performing this … such an incredible moment in time … orchestra, choir and marimbas united in music.”

