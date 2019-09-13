Black Coffee has praised God in helping him get to where he is today. Picture: Instagram

Black Coffee, who recently released "LaLaLa" in collaboration with Usher, took to Twitter to thank God for his gift of music. He posted a video on a billboard in Times Square, in New York, with him and Usher promoting the new single.

He wrote “Me: God in my life time I'd like to leave people better than I found them with Music....I just wanna make and play Music."



Me: God in my life time I'd like to leave people better than I found them with Music.I just wanna make and play Music.

God : pic.twitter.com/tMoDOesJsW — Black Coffee (@RealBlackCoffee) September 11, 2019

The single follows his 2018 single "Wish You Were Here". He previously collaborated with Drake, David Guetta, Jorja Smith, and Alicia Keys, among others.

Listen to "LaLaLa" below. The song is available on all digital platforms.

Taking to Instagram, Black Coffee praised Usher and spoke about their bromance, labelling him the "coolest dude".

“Usher is one of the coolest people I’ve ever met... I love working with cool people. I think I consciously choose to work cool people. I remember when he was in South Africa, I had a gig in Pretoria and he said he was like ‘yo I wanna come’, I went to the hotel to pick him up... we got in the car... I was playing the club, people could not believe he was there, that’s how cool he is," said Black.

Black Coffee also said there were plans for more collaborations with Usher.