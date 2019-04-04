Lioness, Boity and Nazizi on Coke Studio Africa. Picture: Supplied

If you want to go fast, go alone. If you want to go further, go together. That’s one of the famous quotes that get marked as an African proverb. We’re not sure if it is one or not but when it comes to the most recent season of Coke Studio Africa, we know it rings true. This season, South African TV presenter-turned-rapper, Boity was the only artist from Mzansi to feature on the show that has collaboration at its core. Artists from Tanzania, Kenya, Nigeria, Mozambique, Namibia and other places took part.

Boity was tasked with making a song with hip hop OG, Nazizi of Necessary Noize. The pair was joined by Namibia’s own, Lioness. You may recognise Lioness as the sister of DJ and model, Gina Jeanz.

The three rappers came up with a jam about switching things up and being confident in who you are. It was nice to see Nazizi attempt to do her thing on a trap beat. And it was even nicer to hear Boity bring the Setswana swag to the cross-continental collab. Watch the Switch It Up performance below.