WATCH: Busta 929 and Boohle finally release ‘Ngixolele’ music video

Despite not having a music video all along, “Ngixolele” has continued to be an amapiano favourite since its release over a year ago.

Amapiano producer and DJ Busta 929 has finally released the music video for his 2021 smash hit single “ Ngixolele ”, featuring singer Boohle.

The video originally premiered on MTV Base last week before it came out on YouTube this week.

One Tweep noted how the video follows a similar concept to that which MacG and Sol Phenduka had joked about during an episode of their show, MacG’s Podcast and Chill, as Busta 929 plays the role of a pastor.

“😂💀So they really made @Busta929 a pastor in the video of “Ngixolele” after Sol and Mc made fun of the idea on @podcastwithmacg,” noted @w_lawdlevel. “This is the funniest coincidence ever #BustaBushiri😂💀 It's a dope video though😂💀”

Others were taken down memory lane as they recalled what a great song it was. “Listening to Ngixolele to remind myself about what a fantastic song it is. my goodness,” Tweeted @leratonkosi_.