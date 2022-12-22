WATCH: Busta 929 and Boohle finally release ‘Ngixolele’ music video

Amapiano producer and DJ Busta 929 has finally released the music video for his 2021 smash hit single “Ngixolele”, featuring singer Boohle.
Despite not having a music video all along, “Ngixolele” has continued to be an amapiano favourite since its release over a year ago.
The video originally premiered on MTV Base last week before it came out on YouTube this week.
One Tweep noted how the video follows a similar concept to that which MacG and Sol Phenduka had joked about during an episode of their show, MacG’s Podcast and Chill, as Busta 929 plays the role of a pastor.
“😂💀So they really made @Busta929 a pastor in the video of “Ngixolele” after Sol and Mc made fun of the idea on @podcastwithmacg,” noted @w_lawdlevel. “This is the funniest coincidence ever #BustaBushiri😂💀 It's a dope video though😂💀”
😂💀So they really made @Busta929 a pastor in the video of “Ngixolele” after Sol and Mc made fun of the idea on @podcastwithmacg 💀😂 this is the funniest coincidence ever #BustaBushiri😂💀— The Gautus🐐 (@W_Lawdlevel) December 22, 2022
Its a dope video though😂💀 pic.twitter.com/AF4h7Z3dOs
Others were taken down memory lane as they recalled what a great song it was. “Listening to Ngixolele to remind myself about what a fantastic song it is. my goodness,” Tweeted @leratonkosi_.
listening to Ngixolele to remind myself about what a fantastic song it is. my goodness.— everybody, Momo! 💚 (@leratonkosi_) December 22, 2022
@lo_karabo added: “Busta cooked the hell out of that Ngixolele beat man. and Boohle? Words can't even describe what she did there.”
There’s a growing trend of amapiano artists taking the unconventional route of waiting several months before releasing music videos for their biggest songs. Most recently, it was Daliwonga who released the music video for “Abo Mvelo”. The song was initially released in March.
“How are they only releasing di music video tsa Ngixolele le AboMvelo now when these songs came out 2 million years ago???”