WATCH: Cassper Nyovest boasts that he has the biggest song in the country

Rapper Cassper Nyovest didn’t pass up the opportunity to gloat as his new single “Siyathandana”, featuring Abidoza and Boohle reached the number 1 spot on three music streaming apps, Spotify Daily, Deezer and Apple Music.

Cassper took to social media to make a very playful yet sarcastic and boastful short video that let his fans and foes know that his song, “Siyathandana” is the best in the country.

In the video captioned “Is it too early for facts?”, Cassper says: “Well guys, you can’t have it all you know.

“Woke up today, I have a big a** pimple, so I might not have clear skin, but I got the biggest song in the country,” he said before breaking out in song and laughing.

Is it too early for facts ? pic.twitter.com/QpMqywPpAD — Don Billiato (@casspernyovest) June 2, 2021

Some of Cassper’s haters came at him in the comments, suggesting that Cassper “bought” “Siyathandana” from Boohle.

“I bet u bought that song from Boohle n made it urs” said a tweep.

Cassper was quick to hit back at the troll, saying: “You're gonna lose your money if you keep betting on things you know nothing about. I do sense a lil bit of hurt though”.

You're gonna lose your money if you keep betting on things you know nothing about. I do sense a lil bit of hurt though. — Don Billiato (@casspernyovest) June 2, 2021

The tweep was quickly humbled and replied: “I apologise ... u r one of my favourite rappers bro, sorry man.”

I apologise..u r one of my favourite rappers bro ,sorry man🙏 — Brutal Beats (@BrutalBeats2) June 2, 2021

Cassper’s other fans congratulated the rapper on his place at number 1.

Refilwe Max Berry Phejane said: “Woke up to it this morning ... Sunflower What a jam!!!”

Woke up to it this morning.. 🌻 What a jam!!! — Refilwe MaxBerry Phejane (@ref1ref2) June 2, 2021

While Vj Katy said: “My brother has been playing it non stop since yesterday. Ok Beautiful song though, was singing along by this morning."