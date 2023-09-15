WATCH: Cassper Nyovest dedicates song to AKA on his new album, says Thobeka Majozi wants another baby

Cassper Nyovest’s new album may have only been released a few hours ago but it’s already the talk of social media. The biggest talking point so far is how on the new album, which is titled ‘Solomon’, Nyovest dedicated a song to AKA.

‘Candlelight’ sees Nyovest, who was famously embroiled in a bitter long-running feud with AKA, pay homage to the late rap star and share how his family embraced him when he went to visit them after his death. “When I heard it, I was just as hurt as the Megacy,” he raps on the song. “And you’re still shining, yeah we see you in the starlights. And all the bullsh** that was said don’t matter at all.” He went on to rap that it was time to be real and tell people you love them while they’re still here, before sharing how he had visited AKA’s family after his death.

“The other day I went to see your family, and I was scared cause I thought that they’d be mad at me. But they embraced me, your momma is a lady and your father might be cooler than you, maybe.”

“Everybody miss you, auntie Lynn and uncle Tony we’re all with you. And every time that you feel down, we will lift you.” He also went on to pay homage to the late Costa Titch, “My dude you were awesome, I know we had a little issue, we’re human.” During his private listening session at Montecasino on Thursday evening, Nyovest spoke on how AKA’s death affected him.

“That was a tough song to write,” he said. “I never thought ever in my life that I’d be writing a song about Kiernan (AKA) in that light. “When I heard of his passing, I couldn’t even express the pain I was feeling because of our relationship, we hated each other… I was shocked myself, I was so sad. I realised how important he was to me and I felt for his family and his kid.” “Casper on his song ‘candle light’ dedicated to AKA,” shared The Sobering along with a clip of Nyovest’s remarks.

Casper on his song ‘candle light’ dedicated to AKA pic.twitter.com/GANIrmn5Nc — THE SOBERING PODCAST (@THESOBERINGPOD) September 14, 2023 Later on the album, on ‘Who Jah Bless’, Nyovest also revealed that the mother of his only child, Thobeka Majozi, is looking to have another baby.