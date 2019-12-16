WATCH: Cassper Nyovest does it again with Fill Up Royal Bafokeng









Cassper Nyovest. Picture: Supplied Cassper Nyovest, real name Refiloe Phoolo shut down the Royal Bafokeng Stadium on Sunday night, leaving thousands of his fans begging for more. This is his first time in five years that the Mafikeng born superstar is performing in North West which made Fill Up Royal Bafokeng extra special. The evening saw a blend of young, upcoming artists and some industry heavyweights like Shekhinah, Emtee, Black Motion, Major Leagues DJs, Nadia Nakai, Boity, Big Zulu, Shane Eagle, Dee XCLSV, showcasing their talent.

But the night belonged to Mufasa as Nyovest is affectionately known, who was worth the wait.

The "Move For Me" rapper came on stage with a new half and half coloured fade with an outfit that matched his hairstyle throughout his performance.

In true Nyovest fashion, he was energised and immediately lit up the stage with his electric performance.

He performed fan favourites "Doc Shebeleza", "Move for Me", and closed off his set with banger "Monate Mpolaye" featuring DJ Sumbody.

The highlight of the evening came when Cassper was joined on stage by the legendary Motswako group Morafe, who paid a heartfelt tribute to the North West 's favourite son HHP, real name Jabulani Tsambo, who died in 2018.



Nyovest also honoured his father, who joined him on stage as he performed "Superman", a heartwarming tribute to his father. The song features legendary Tshepo Tshola.



Despite a few glitches that left fans complaining about long queues while trying to gain access to the stadium, Nyovest managed to sell out VIP, Golden Circle and standing General tickets hours before the show kicked off.

It safe to say, Cassper Nyovest did it again! With fans chanting and singing along to their favourite tracks. Cassper also celebrated his 29th birthday with multitudes of Tsibipians showering him with birthday well wishes at the show as well as on social media.

Nyovest promised his fans in Rustenburg that the show will definitely make its return to the platinum province in 2020.

Taking to his official Twitter page, abuti Fill Up thanked his supporters, labelling this event the best birthday ever!.