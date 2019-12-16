Cassper Nyovest, real name Refiloe Phoolo shut down the Royal Bafokeng Stadium on Sunday night, leaving thousands of his fans begging for more.
This is his first time in five years that the Mafikeng born superstar is performing in North West which made Fill Up Royal Bafokeng extra special.
The evening saw a blend of young, upcoming artists and some industry heavyweights like Shekhinah, Emtee, Black Motion, Major Leagues DJs, Nadia Nakai, Boity, Big Zulu, Shane Eagle, Dee XCLSV, showcasing their talent.