WATCH: Cassper Nyovest says he has unreleased music with AKA

Cassper Nyovest recently sat down for an interview on the popular podcast show “The Episode” during the launch event for his new Sprite Limelight campaign. Early in the interview, host Darryl Nyamz explained how whenever he’s in the nightclub he’s noticed how Nyovest regularly plays AKA’s hit single “Company” whenever he’s hosting.

Nyovest explained, “You know what, I’ve always been a fan of good music. I think with this project of Kiernan’s (AKA) it’s so hard for me because people don’t even understand how hard it was for me. “And people might take it however they take it but ‘Company’ is a brilliant song. “When it dropped it was like my favourite song at that time, I mean it’s still one of my favourite songs. It’s not everyday you hear a song like that that makes you feel so good.”

Kreative Korner also shared a clip from the interview that’s been widely circulated. “In a recent interview with @episodepodcast, Don Nyovi @casspernyovest confirmed that he and the Supa Mega @akaworldwide had made music together that has never come out.”

Later in the interview, Nyovest shared how he felt the two would eventually squash their beef. “I thought we were gonna get into the boxing ring and handle it over there. I thought that after that we’d be able to be okay or make music. “We actually do have music together that people have never heard. Those are golden songs that maybe Ganja Beatz only have. We made a few records together.”

After being asked if he's tired from how he and AKA "carried hip-hop" on their backs for years, Nyovest explained that it never felt like they were carrying hip-hop or that their beef was creating a "moment". He then added, "People don't remember that before AKA, people wouldn't win awards like Best Album, you'd win Best Hip Hop and maybe Collaboration or Remix. I remember he won Best Album, I think against Zahara.