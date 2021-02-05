WATCH: Cassper Nyovest shares BTS footage of 'A.M.N' session with Busiswa

In the latest episode of Cassper Nyovest “A.M.N Sessions” on YouTube, the rapper takes fans behind the scenes of the making of “Nokuthula” with fellow industry heavyweight, Busiswa. The episode shows Cassper at Universal Studios with Busiswa and other parties discussing the song which isn’t yet complete. At this point Mufasa wants Busiswa to lend her fire Xhosa voice to a song she hasn’t even heard the sound to yet, but after playing the sound, Busiswa seems excited to be a part of it. “You know I don’t collaborate much, especially on my albums, but this album I called everyone I love,” says Cassper. Cassper further explains that the style of music on the song is drill – a style of hip hop known for grim, violent lyrics and gritty, intense beats.

“The thing with drill right, is that it’s simple, catchy phrases. You don’t have to rap rap, just do the sh** that you do on dance records. I want that Xhosa Sh**,” said Cassper.

Further along, Busiswa gives Cassper a taste of what she’s written, and he is mind-blown.

“That sh** is f**king dope … Like yoh, that sh** is fire. I knew you going to kill me on this, I just knew it. This is f**king hot. I just knew getting you on this record is going to be a moment,” said Cassper to Busiswa.

After what seemed to be a successful music session Nyovest and Busiswa jam to “Nokuthula”, with Cassper showing her all the moves.

The video ends with Busiswa praising Cassper for being an inspiration to others.

“Your power, your energy, your presence, your gift, your anointing, is so extremely positive, that even when you’re at your lowest you’re probably inspiring someone,“ said Busiswa.

Watch the full video here: