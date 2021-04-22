WATCH: Cassper Nyovest teases new amapiano track

Local rapper Cassper Nyovest is gearing up to drop new music again and it looks like he’s dropping another amapiano track.

The “Good For What” rapper has been featuring on numerous amapiano songs including “Le Plane E’Landile” by Major League DJz, and it’s looks like his making another amapiano banger following the success of “Ama Number Ayi '10”.

Twitter user @MulindaV01 wanted to know if the “Destiny“ rapper was finishing up his new album after he made a quip about a different tweet with Busiswa.

“You better be finishing up with that new album Cass,“ he said.

You better be finishing up with that new album Cass. — MulindaV01 (@MulindaV01) April 20, 2021

Responding to the tweep, Cassper posted a video of what appears to be a hotel with his crew grooving to an unknown song.

The new song appears to be using an interpolation of Bob Sincler’s “World Hold On” as a sample.

He captioned the post: “I'm on it as we speak sir. Trust me!!! We coming with the vibes!!!“

I'm on it as we speak sir. Trust me!!! We coming with the vibes!!! https://t.co/wQAHjovwIT pic.twitter.com/ZuLlnqcTTc — Don Billiato (@casspernyovest) April 20, 2021

Earlier this month, he hit back at claims that he is no longer relevant in the South African music industry.

This comes after a Twitter user went on a rant about Cassper not being the flavour of the day, calling him a Young Thug or Rick Ross copycat.

The “Move For You” hitmaker did not take kindly to the claim and did not waste any time hitting back at the hater.

He said the stress of coronavirus was getting to the follower and he should rather go rest than pick fights online.

“Good sleep, my guy. You're clearly stressed. We all are, corona ke masepa,” wrote Cassper.