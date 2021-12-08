WATCH: Christall Kay gets into the festive groove with Christmas carols

Reality television star Christall Kay is known to have quite the vocal cords and her latest video is a reminder of her talents. Mzansi was first introduced to Kay’s vocals on the first season of “Real Housewives of Johannesburg”.

Christall has had quite the career with her most noteworthy achievement getting a spot on the Billboard 100 charts. Her single was once #55 on the International music chart. The pop artist has not stopped blessing her fans with her vocals and often shares of herself singing on social media. With Christmas fast approaching, Christall shared a clip of herself singing the Christmas classic, "Joy to the World".

For the song, the talented Christall is joined by Emmanuel Thapo from the Edible Music Company, who is clearly entertained by her performance. Christall's rendition of the Christmas classic certainly impressed her followers, with some even requesting a whole album from the reality TV star. @lebo_jojo_gunguluza said: "We want an album girl, I’ll rap!!"

Christall, in response to one fan, said that an album would be out "in the near future". One follower remarked that if they were a judge on "The Voice", Christall would certainly turn their chair around. "Wow if I was a judge on the voice, I would turn my chair around for you.until you’ve sung the entire song.coz wow that was magnificent and you have a voice 👏👏keep it up 💋," said @liljamy.

Christall certainly impressed her fans with her Christmas carol and activated the Christmas mood among some. Mariah Carey better watch out! This is not the first time, Christall's vocals are the talk of the town. Who can forget her collaboration with the award-winning Zahara?