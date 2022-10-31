WATCH: Close friends, family and peers pay tribute to Riky Rick as he’s posthumously awarded BET Global Visionary Award

Eight months have passed since the untimely death of rapper and urban cultural icon Riky Rick. As a tribute to the “Sidlukotini” hitmaker, he was recently posthumously awarded with the Global Visionary Award at the 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards. In a video posted on BET International’s YouTube page, several of his friends, family and collaborators shared their memories of him and spoke about the profound impact he had on the hip hop movement across the continent.

Story continues below Advertisement

“Riky really, really made time for people,” his wife Bianca Naidoo shared, emphasising a sentiment which has been widely discussed since his death. “Whether he knew you or whether he didn’t know you, he just was an incredible human being.” She went on to share how his urban cultural festival Cotton Fest took a long time to put together before it launched in 2019. “Until we just said we’re doing it, and that’s how it happened. With no money, and whatever he made was just pumped into Cotton Fest.”

His mother, Louisa Zondo, added that her son had taught her many things. “The most relevant lesson is always leaving room in my heart for somebody else.” She added that he didn’t only walk the walk, but talked the talk too. “That idea of his music, keep shining, was not a flippant rallying call. It was a call to speak to young people in particular to bring out the best of who they are and for them to be serious about nurturing those gifts.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rikhado "Riky Rick" Makhado (@rikyrickworld) This tribute video was shared in the midst of October, which the government has declared as Mental Health Awareness Month. Prior to his death, Riky had shared in his music that he was battling with his mental health.

Story continues below Advertisement