WATCH: ‘Corona’ tune spreads positive message amid second wave

The South African Music Week (SAMW) has launched the first multinational musical collaboration to sing the home-grown song, Corona, to encourage people of the world to help prevent the spread of Covid-19. Corona is a song of hope, collaboration and the understanding that no matter where you are in the world, music is the universal language spoken by all. Written by rap hip-hop artist AnadaTrap Story, Corona is performed by Ryana (French Algerian). The song also features Khanyo (SA), Sauceman (SA), Rama (Tanzanian), Nga (Congo), Dirty RAY (Japanese) Joe Gez (DRC/Canada), Vibeby Melo (Canada) and Spitting Image (Canada) Echoing President Cyril Ramaphosa’s words during his “family” meeting on December 28, the organisers of SAMW today launched a music video, Corona, a collaboration by a number of international music artists who have used their craft to create an educational song and video, to encourage citizens of the world to “wash up nice and sanitise“ to curb the spread of Covid-19.

Commenting on the track, SAMW chief executive Michael Moeti said: “Covid-19 is a serious pandemic, a fact that still does not seem to be understood by scores of people, hence second and third waves and ongoing lockdowns.

“We saw an opportunity to create a platform for all the artists whom we had signed on as part of the SAMW event, to help educate citizens as to how they can play their part in preventing the spread of the virus,” he said.

SAMW is an annual cross-border music industry event that provides a showcase of talent in each country and fosters collaborative working relationships between countries.

It is a three-day jam-packed programme that includes a series of panel discussions and presentations led by industry professionals, with a number of artist performances, an exhibition component and all-important B2B networking.

This year (2021), the event will focus on building a strong partnership with Canada and will predominantly take place online.

The virtual conference will take place on January 26 to 28.

To register for the conference and to watch performances, visit. www.samw.co.za