WATCH: DBN Gogo, Kamo Mphela, Focalistic and Mr JazziQ bring amapiano to the UK

Amapiano is going global as some of South Africa’ biggest acts took over the UK at AMA fest 2021. Taking place at the weekend, at the South of England Showground, AMA fest brought various artists in amapiano to UK fans.

DBN Gogo said that seeing people embrace the sound from the diaspora is wonderful, especially since the UK is home to many people of the African diaspora. They not only enjoyed hearing some of their favourite songs live, but also the artists behind them. She said that unlike how South Africa has been in various lockdown levels, allowing gathering to an extent “they have been at home in lockdown”, until the lockdown was ended earlier this year. She added that that watching the lockdown parties in SA, during the lower lockdown levels, along with the groove videos when regulations are relaxed, were a huge contributor to the English calling for the artists cross the pond.