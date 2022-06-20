Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Watch: DJ Maphorisa and Kabza De Small play 6-hour set in Spain

DJ Maphorisa and Kabza De Small. Picture: Instagram

Published 26m ago

On Saturday night, amapiano super producers Kabza De Small and DJ Maphorisa, collectively known as Scorpion Kings, took their talents to Barcelona, Spain, where the duo played a 6-hour set.

“Moer Kabza De Small played a 6 hour live set in Spain last night. A whole f***** 6 hours man this guy is really taking his craft serious 👌👌👌👌”

Videos circulating online show the duo playing in front of a packed-out venue with festival-goers soaking in their set, which ranged from amapiano to electro dance to house.

Their show was part of the Sónar music festival, which was the first leg of DJ Maphorisa’s European tour. His next stop is Brussels before he jets off to Netherlands, Croatia, Denmark and Portugal.

Last week, Kabza released his eagerly anticipated album “KOA (King of Amapiano) II Pt 1”. The star-studded album features the likes of Young Stunna, Daliwonga, Msaki, Ami Faku, Lady Du and Nkosazana Daughter.

Since its release the album has been featured on a billboard in Times Square, New York and several of the songs on the album feature among the most played songs in the country on both Spotify and Apple Music.

“KOA II Billboard in Times Square, New York. MAKHOSI AMAKHULU. @spotifysa @spotify”

DJ Maphorisa is also rumoured to have new music on the way after he took to Instagram Live yesterday to preview some unreleased songs.

The veteran DJ hasn’t released music of his own since he teamed up with Kabza for last year’s summer smash hit, “Asibe Happy”.

