WATCH: DJ Zinhle, Oskido gear up for virtual lockdown parties

DJ Zinhle and Oskido to keep the lockdown blues at bay with quarantine parties. With the national lockdown restricting movements and social gatherings, artists around the country are longer able to perform at live events and have since found innovative ways of getting their music to the masses. Weekends will never be the same again as DJ Zinhle and Oskido join forces with MTV Base to entertain the viewers in the comfort of their homes. “Legends Live by Oskido” will premiere this Friday while DJ Zinhle's PJ Party will debut on Saturday, July 11. The show will stream to a Pan African audience for the first time this Friday and will feature a banging set from music legend Oskido and Scorpion King DJ Maphorisa.

The queen of the decks DJ Zinhle says she will maintain the momentum with an all-female line up of DJs week after week.

Joining the "Umilio" hitmaker on the decks this Saturday is hip-hop Queen Ms Cosmo. You don't want to miss this epic quarantine party.

Commenting on the show, Monde Twala, Senior Vice President and General Manager at ViacomCBS Networks Africa said, “MTV Base has always been at the intersection of youth culture and music innovation and creativity.

"During these unprecedented times, it’s important as an industry to bring audiences together by producing engaging content through artists collaboration. We’re inspired to launch this partnership with legendary artists Oskido and DJ Zinhle to provide local DJs a platform to keep the music alive while entertaining fans from the comfort of their homes"

Be sure to tune MTV Base for Legends Live by Oskido premiering this Friday at 6pm, while DJ Zinhle PJ Party will make its debut on Saturday, at the same time.