WATCH: Elaine teases new amapiano song with Focalistic, features on Spotify’s EQUAL Africa playlist

Globe-trotting singer Elaine joined amapiano star Focalistic on his Instagram Live in the wee hours of Tuesday morning as the “Champion Sound” hitmaker teased their unreleased song together. Titled “Boshego”, the song marks the first time the R&B star, who exploded onto the scene with her breakthrough 2019 album “Elements”, has experimented with the popular local genre.

The song was produced by and features dynamic Pretoria duo Mellow and Sleazy. “Foca x @elaineofficial_ x @mellow_and_sleazy012 - BOSHEGO … What do you think ? Fire flame emojies if wang feeela,” shared Focalistic along with a recording of their Instagram Live. View this post on Instagram A post shared by PRESIDENT YA STRAATA 👨🏾‍💼 (@focalistic) Last week, Elaine released her third single of the year “Fading Away” before her upcoming album.

Spotify announced a few days ago that the new single features on its EQUAL Africa playlist and named the 22-year-old as its Spotify EQUAL Africa Artist for October. Elaine now joins the EQUAL Africa programme, which is a new platform that spotlights female artists across the continent by extending resources and opportunities to women artists, by exposing their music to a global listenership through EQUAL Africa and EQUAL Global playlists. Spotify’s head of music for sub-Saharan Africa, Phiona Okumu, said: “RADAR Africa Alumni Elaine is one of the talented female artists from Africa who are making notable inroads across the continent, and around the world.

“As an artist who is steadily building an audience as a global recording company signee, we are glad to have her join the EQUAL programme and we are happy to be able to provide her with valuable resources, tools and support that we hope will further bolster her career.” Elaine said her biggest motivator has been watching women flourish in a world full of standards and expectations that are meant to limit and box them in. “We carry the culture and play a huge role in transforming the way music is received and consumed,” she said.

