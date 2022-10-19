WATCH: Focalistic releases music video for ‘Sjepa’ before debut album release

You’d be hard-pressed to find an artist as prolific over the past few years as Focalistic.
Since emerging on the public scene as a protégé to Major League DJz in 2019, Focalistic has put the pedal to the metal and relentlessly released new music and visuals.
His latest release is the music video for “Sjepa”, his recent single with frequent collaborators Mellow & Sleazy and MJ.
The music video was written and directed by fast-rising Zimbabwean director Kmane for Edible Elevens and Africori Studios.
“Sjepa movie out now on @YouTube 🚨🎥❤️🧨 🥷🏾: youtu.be/PXuUT8Ny8rY Pitori to lefatshe 🌍❤️🦾🙏🏾💨 #GhettoGospel Soon Come ⛪️🤞🏾,” he said on Twitter.
The video sees Focalistic and his co-stars plan and successfully execute a robbery that sees them get away with tons of cash.
Through the entire process, they find time to have fun and dance together while wearing designer clothes.
Over the past few weeks, the 26 year old has also been teasing another song, presumably titled “Celine Dion”, with Ch’cco.
He’s also been frequently pushing a single titled “Tabela Hape”, which he’s also been opening his live sets with for the past few months.
Last week, the “Champion Sound” hitmaker was spotted in the studio with R&B star Elaine as the two Pretoria stars previewed an unreleased collaboration titled “Mashego”.
It’s unclear at this point whether this song, and the others he’s been previewing, will be part of his upcoming album, “Ghetto Gospel”, which he hinted was “loading”.
“Quick trip 💨🙏🏾❤️🔥 Pitori to MUSINA , MUSINA to Mozambique , Then Back Wang’vrostana 🦾🥷🏾 God Bless Our Journey #GhettoGospel is loading ⛪️,” he said this week on Twitter.
