WATCH: French singer Jain’s Miriam Makeba song has social media buzzing

French singer Jain, this past few weeks has seen a spike in the streams for her 2015 song “Makeba” from the album “Zanaka” due to it’s popularity on social media. Jeanne Louise Galice, better known by her stage name Jain, is a French singer-songwriter and musician.

Jain began her career in 2013 when she met Mr. Flash, who introduced her to musical programming, kick-starting her career. The song pays homage to the late South African award-winning artist and civil rights activist Miriam Makeba who passed away in 2008. Makeba was popularly known as Mama Africa. She started her music career by singing for her cousin’s band, the Cuban Brothers. But it was only when she began to sing for the Manhattan Brothers in 1954 that she began to build a reputation.

Jain sings in the song; “Nobody can beat the Mama Africa. You follow the beat that she’s going to give ya. Only her smile can all make it go. The sufferation of a thousand more”. The audio on Instagram Reels has been used 12.9K times and growing with people using it from all over the world. On TikTok, the song has been used over a million times and is one of the most popular on the platform.