WATCH: Friends, family pay tribute to Tumi Tladi during emotional memorial service - ‘Tumi was a world-shaker and a trailblazer’

Earlier today, the memorial service for Tumi Tladi, who tragically passed away on Sunday, was held at Rivers Church in Sandton. During the service friends and family shared touching tributes to the late 30-year-old who was not only a rapper but also a world champion dancer and choreographer.

Proceedings began with a tribute from an industry friend, Craig Bullock. Bullock shared his sympathies to Peter and Jane, Tumi’s parents, before sharing his experiences with him. “Tumi was a strong, energetic and talented individual that positively impacted the lives of everyone he met,” Bullock said.

He went on to share the story of how he met a 13 -year-old Tumi when he first stepped foot into his dance studio. He also shared how Tumi was tenacious and ambitious. “Tumi was a world shaker and a trailblazer and when Tumi bounced into the room you immediately knew that Tumi was there because of the energy with which he greeted you. Tumi had an undeniable presence about him that was warm, kind and caring.”

During the memorial, which lasted for about two hours, Zest Life Studios took the stage to perform a dance to one of Tumi’s recent singles, “Presidential” featuring Nadia Nakai and Must Be Dubz. They also danced to “Basadi”, his 2020 hit featuring Rouge and Moozlie. There were also video messages from friends and collaborators from abroad which was beamed on the screen midway through the service. Other speakers included industry friends such as DJ Smokes, Phantom Steeze, Jillz, Must Be Dubz, Alfa Kat and Slikour.

Slikour shared one of the more poignant speeches of the service. “I just wanted to let you guys know that this idea of success is an empty vessel,” he said. “There’s nothing inside this idea of success. There’s a deeper level of success and success is this thing that’s inside of you.”

