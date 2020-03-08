WATCH: Huawei KDay brings all the heat

Held at Meerendal Wine Estate on Saturday, the 2020 edition of Huawei KDay brought some of SA's biggest artists. The annual music festival brought out Jimmy Nevis, Shekhinah, Craig Lucas Mi Casa, Youngsta CPT, Emo Adams and The Kiffness. Speaking to Lucas, the "Anti-Sociable" hitmaker felt he had a great performance compared to last year and danced on stage for the first time. "It was incredible. It's my fourth year now. I feel like in the past festivals like these were my weak spot. I'd get so anxious and so overwhelmed and it happened to be last year. I was horrible to the point where I wanted to quit music. He continued: "So when they called me back I was very surprised but I made sure to show them why they did that. I worked really hard and it's the first time I ever danced on stage (laughs). And I had so much fun."

Jimmy Nevis shared that one of the appeals of doing KDay for him, is that it is an event meant for the whole family.

"It's a family festival, and you don't get a lot of big family festivals that are on this level. For me, as an artist, some performances I want to take it to certain places and you forget sometimes that six-year-olds are singing your songs and then when you seen them you go 'aww, this is so cute', so from that point of view it is really nice to reconnect with them."

"It's cool to see so many families and kids out here."

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video Jimmy Nevis performing at Meerendal Wine Estate for the 2020 edition of Huawei KDay. Video: Phando Jikelo/African News Agency.

Kfm listeners and music fans from across the Cape region came out in numbers for the annual festival.

While most are there for the big acts performing, Brandon Leigh kept the crowd hyped in between set changes covering all genres from old school to Gqom and pop classics.

Popular Cape Town singer Craig Lucas performs at Huawei KDay 2020. Picture: Phando Jikelo/African News Agency(ANA)

Kfm listeners and music fans from across the Cape region came out in numbers for the annual festival.

Jimmy Nevis performing at Meerendal Wine Estate for the 2020 edition of Huawei KDay. Picture: Phando Jikelo/African News Agency(ANA)

Talented SA songstress Shekhinah performs at the annual Huawei KDay concert. Picture::Phando Jikelo/African News Agency(ANA)

Talented SA songstress Shekhinah performs at the annual Huawei KDay concert.

Talented SA songstress Shekhinah performs at the annual Huawei KDay concert.

Kfm listeners and music fans from across the Cape region came out in numbers for the annual festival.

Cape Town rapper YoungstaCPT gave the crowd an enthusiastic and killer performance at Huawei KDay. Picture: Phando Jikelo/African News Agency(ANA)

Cape Town rapper YoungstaCPT gave the crowd an enthusiastic and killer performance at Huawei KDay.

Cape Town rapper YoungstaCPT gave the crowd an enthusiastic and killer performance at Huawei KDay.

Kfm listeners and music fans from across the Cape region came out in numbers for the annual festival.